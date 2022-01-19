MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00011772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $693,646.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

