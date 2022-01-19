MakiSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,995.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.43 million and $259,995.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.