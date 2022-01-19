MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $50.34 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,532,285 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.