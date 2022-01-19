Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 374,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after buying an additional 517,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

