Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

