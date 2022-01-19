Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.42%.

NYSE:MPX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.18. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

