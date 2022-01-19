Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 899,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,207. Markforged has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

