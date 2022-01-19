Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 8,417 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

