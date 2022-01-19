Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Marriott International worth $54,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.