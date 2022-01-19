Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Marten Transport worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.