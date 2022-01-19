Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Insider Buys £9,939.22 in Stock

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) insider Lindsay Dodsworth acquired 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($13,561.50).

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 376 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.30. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 348 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 437 ($5.96).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.