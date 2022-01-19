Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

MLM stock opened at $396.48 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

