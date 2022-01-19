Martkist Price Reaches $0.0013 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Martkist has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar. Martkist has a market cap of $22,688.12 and $2,364.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014307 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

