Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Masco stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 643.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

