Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.
Masco stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.
In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 643.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
