Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,648 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of Vistra worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

