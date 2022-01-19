Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 84,279 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.57% of Agiliti worth $38,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,007 over the last 90 days.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

