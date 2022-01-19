Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Asana worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Asana by 13,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 418,685 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

ASAN opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,503,733 shares of company stock worth $323,425,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

