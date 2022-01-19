Matryx (MTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $698.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Matryx has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $104,082.09 and $698.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

