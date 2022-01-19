Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 5,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 182,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

