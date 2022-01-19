Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.10

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 51245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.