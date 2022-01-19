MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $880,034.23 and $35,945.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.05 or 0.99908732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00402607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.