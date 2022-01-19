Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.80 and last traded at C$33.88. 124,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 88,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -27.86.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.