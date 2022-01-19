McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.42. 2,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

