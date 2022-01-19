MCDEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

