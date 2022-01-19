McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

