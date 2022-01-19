McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.37. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 15,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

