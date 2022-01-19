Mchain Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $43,373.04 and approximately $20.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015433 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,454,500 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

