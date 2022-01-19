McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.