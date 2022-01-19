McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. McRae Industries has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $36.49.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.
McRae Industries Company Profile
McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.
