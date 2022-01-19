McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. McRae Industries has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $36.49.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

