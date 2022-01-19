Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. 292,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,298. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

