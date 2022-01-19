MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.26. 560,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,682. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.63.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

