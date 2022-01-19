Megacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $183,456.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,824,865 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

