Meme 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00305092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

