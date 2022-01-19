Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0421 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

