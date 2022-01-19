Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

MBWM stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

