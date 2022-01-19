Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 58,697 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

