Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $15.76 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4,013.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

