Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.53 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,025,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

