Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $21.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

