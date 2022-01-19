Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $25.27 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

