Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 148.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,332 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

