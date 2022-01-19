Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $18.42 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

