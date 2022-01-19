Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 21,755 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37. The company has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

