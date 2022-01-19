Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,429 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $679.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $678.98 and a 200-day moving average of $624.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

