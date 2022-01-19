Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75.

