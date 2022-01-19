Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

VBK opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $249.52 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

