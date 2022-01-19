Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 169,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,710,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after purchasing an additional 138,334 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.