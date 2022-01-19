Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY21 guidance at $18.75-19.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $18.750-$19.400 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

