Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE:MTH traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. 454,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

