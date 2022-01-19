Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $108.53

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.53, but opened at $106.24. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $107.83, with a volume of 1,716 shares changing hands.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 162.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

