Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $108.53

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.53, but opened at $106.24. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $107.83, with a volume of 1,716 shares changing hands.
MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.
In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 162.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
